1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police

A 28-year-old man is dead and three others are injured after a drive-by shooting took place overnight Saturday in Laval, Que.

Police say they were called to Curé-Labelle Boulevard near the Carrefour Boulevard intersection in the Chomedey district at around 1 a.m. in response to reports of gunshots fired at a vehicle from a different vehicle.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attempted life-saving maneuvers. Another man was shot and rushed to hospital in critical condition but authorities say there is no threat to his life.

Laval Police say the two other victims were injured in the incident but did not suffer gunshot wounds. They were also transported to hospital.

Authorities say the four victims were not known to police.

The major crimes unit is investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

–with files from the Canadian Press