Laval police seek to ID man wanted in connection with attempted kidnapping at city bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a bus stop in Laval’s Chomedey district at the beginning of March.

Laval police said a woman in her 20s was waiting inside a bus shelter located in front of 4397 St. Martin Blvd. W. at around 1:45 p.m. on March 1 when a man approached her, blocking the exit.

Read more: Laval police look for second suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen

In a news release, police say the man then threatened the woman with a knife in a bid to force her into a nearby vehicle.

The woman, however, managed to flee and sought refuge in a local business, where she asked for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the man as being around 1.80 metres tall with a slim build and light green eyes. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 45 and spoke French.

View image in full screen Laval police are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Laval police handout

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing light blue jeans, a black coat and a pink wool hat.

The vehicle police are looking for is a white Jeep Grand Cherokee built between 2014 and 2017.

Read more: Laval police seek shooter after gunfire at library leaves teen injured

Anyone with information can contact Laval police by dialling 911 and mentioning file number LVL 220301-071 or by calling the confidential tip line at 450 662-INFO.