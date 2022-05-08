Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman who posed as inspector to steal from Toronto long-term care home arrested: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 11:34 am
Police released an image of the suspect on May 5. View image in full screen
Police released an image of the suspect on May 5. Toronto Police / Provided

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 39-year-old woman alleged to have fraudulently entered a Toronto long-term care home to steal debit and credit cards.

According to Toronto police, on April 30, a woman went into a long-term care facility and said she was a government agent who was doing a site inspection.

She walked through the long-term care home and took a wallet with debit and credit cards, police said. She then went to “various” shops and spent money using the cards.

Read more: Police seek to identify woman after bank cards stolen from LTC home in Toronto

On May 5, police released an image of the suspect and asked the public for assistance.

Police confirmed Sunday that they had arrested a 39-year-old woman with no fixed address.

Mandy Kitlar-Akeia faces several charges, including two counts of break and enter with intent and five counts of theft under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Sunday.

