Crime

Police seek to identify woman after bank cards stolen from LTC home in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 4:21 pm
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a theft and fraud investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a theft and fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a theft and fraud investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 30, a woman entered a long-term care facility and identified herself as government agency worker who was at the site to complete an inspection.

Police said the woman “proceeded to walk about the facility,” and allegedly took a wallet with credit and debit cards.

Officers said she then used the cards to “obtain merchandise” at various retailers.

Police are now searching for a woman around five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build and blond hair.

She was seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

