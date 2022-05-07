Mother has new questions after Chelsea Poorman’s body found

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a woman whose remains were found at a vacant Vancouver home a year and a half after her daughter went missing, says she won’t give up her quest for answers.

“Somebody knows something still, what happened to her,” Sheila Poorman told Global News. “How did she die like that?”

Crews working on a vacant $7.1 million Shaughnessy home found Chelsea Poorman’s body on April 22.

Poorman was 24 when she went missing on Sept. 6, 2020, during a night out. Her mother said she had recently moved to the city to try and work on mental health and addictions issues.

Her cause of death remains undetermined and because her remains were skeletal police say toxicology is not possible.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Remains of Chelsea Poorman located in yard of abandoned house in Shaughnessy Remains of Chelsea Poorman located in yard of abandoned house in Shaughnessy

However Vancouver police said Friday there was no evidence of foul play.

“We likely will never know what caused the death,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“There area where she was found was quite unkempt and was overgrown. It’s quite likely and quite plausible that she did die there shortly after she disappeared and remained there undiscovered until two weeks ago when a contractor came to work on the house.”

Those answers aren’t enough for Poorman’s mother, who said she only has more questions.

“I don’t know how she ended up in that place and alone without her phone,” she said, adding her daughter couldn’t walk far because of a leg injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why did it take so long? Why couldn’t they find her? Where did they search exactly? They had more jurisdiction to be looking in abandoned buildings than I could or anyone else.”

1:42 Search for missing B.C. Indigenous woman continues Search for missing B.C. Indigenous woman continues – Jan 21, 2021

On Friday, members of the group Butterflies in Spirit, which had supported the search for Poorman, gathered outside the home where she was found to begin laying a memorial.

Group member Lorelei Williams said she had a hard time accepting that there was nothing suspicious about Poorman’s death.

Read more: Families remember their loved ones on MMIW National Awareness Day

“I don’t believe that. That’s my automatic thought, my automatic feeling. This case needs to be looked at carefully. It breaks my heart,” she said. “I can’t imagine what her mom is going through right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Butterflies in Spirit has scheduled a memorial for Poorman at the site for noon on Sunday.

In the meantime, her mother is pleading for anyone with any information to come forward.

“She wanted to better herself, I know that. She had many dreams, she wanted to do many things for her life,” she said.

“Contact the Vancouver police, let them know, even if it’s a small detail it could help us, because we still need answers. I don’t believe that my daughter just died, ended up there alone and just died. I don’t think that’s the way that it went.”

2:06 Desperate search for Vancouver woman missing for more than 3 months Desperate search for Vancouver woman missing for more than 3 months – Dec 26, 2020