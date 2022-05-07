2 charged with first-degree murder in 2018 death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder, four years after death of a six-year-old Port Alberni boy, RCMP said Saturday.

Police were called to a Port Alberni home on March 13, 2018, where they found Dontay Lucas in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

At the time, police deemed the death suspicious.

On Saturday, Port Alberni RCMP said murder charges had been approved against Rykel Frank, 28, and Mitchell Frank, 29.

“These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community,” Insp. Eric Rochette, officer in charge said in a media release.

Investigators have planned a press conference for Monday morning, and said they would not be releasing additional information until then.

