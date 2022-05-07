Menu

Crime

2 charged with first-degree murder in 2018 death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 3:42 pm
The Port Alberni home where Donte Lucas was found in 2018 with fatal injuries. View image in full screen
The Port Alberni home where Donte Lucas was found in 2018 with fatal injuries. Global News

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder, four years after death of a six-year-old Port Alberni boy, RCMP said Saturday.

Police were called to a Port Alberni home on March 13, 2018, where they found Dontay Lucas in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Read more: Death of 6-year-old child in Port Alberni treated as suspicious

At the time, police deemed the death suspicious.

On Saturday, Port Alberni RCMP said murder charges had been approved against Rykel Frank, 28, and Mitchell Frank, 29.

“These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community,” Insp. Eric Rochette, officer in charge said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have planned a press conference for Monday morning, and said they would not be releasing additional information until then.

