Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek witnesses, video in Williams Lake homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 3:24 pm
RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking witnesses and video in a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking witnesses and video in a homicide investigation. RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking witnesses after a man died from an apparent stabbing on Thursday.

Mounties were called to Midnight Drive just after 11 p.m., where they found the man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Read more: Murder charge laid after 19-year-old woman found dead near Williams Lake, B.C.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Trending Stories

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the case.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has video shot in the area of Midnight Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home' IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home
IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home – Apr 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagHomicide tagStabbing tagfatal stabbing tagWilliams Lake RCMP tagwilliams lake homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers