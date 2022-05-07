RCMP seek witnesses, video in Williams Lake homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking witnesses after a man died from an apparent stabbing on Thursday.

Mounties were called to Midnight Drive just after 11 p.m., where they found the man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the case.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has video shot in the area of Midnight Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

