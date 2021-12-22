Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid after 19-year-old woman found dead near Williams Lake, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2021 3:18 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a young woman was found dead in a home in British Columbia’s central Interior.

A statement from North District RCMP says the death of the 19-year-old was confirmed Monday when police and paramedics were called to the home in Esk’etemc, a First Nation community near Williams Lake.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody at the same time and investigators say the two knew each other.

This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred, said Inspector Lorne Wood. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

Read more: Family of teen Maaike Blom on her life cut tragically short: ‘She’ll always be my little girl’

The RCMP statement says the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of second-degree murder against Waylon Harry.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and court records show he is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Williams Lake via video conference on Jan. 12.

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are in contact the local government and continue to investigate the death with the BC Coroners Service.

Click to play video: 'Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance' Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance
Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance

With files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2021 The Canadian Press
