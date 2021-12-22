Murder charge laid after 19-year-old woman found dead near Williams Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a young woman was found dead in a home in British Columbia’s central Interior.

A statement from North District RCMP says the death of the 19-year-old was confirmed Monday when police and paramedics were called to the home in Esk’etemc, a First Nation community near Williams Lake.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody at the same time and investigators say the two knew each other.

This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred, said Inspector Lorne Wood. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

The RCMP statement says the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of second-degree murder against Waylon Harry.

He remains in custody and court records show he is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Williams Lake via video conference on Jan. 12.

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are in contact the local government and continue to investigate the death with the BC Coroners Service.

