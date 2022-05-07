Menu

Consumer

Gas prices could go well past $2 per litre in May: analyst

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Pain in the gas: Canadians contend with record high gas prices' Pain in the gas: Canadians contend with record high gas prices
WATCH: Canadian drivers are feeling squeezed by surging gas prices, which are hitting more than $2 per litre in some parts of the country. Abigail Bimman explains how people are coping, and whether there's any relief on the way.

There is no relief in sight for drivers experiencing pain at the pumps in Southern Ontario, according to one analyst.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said it is likely that prices will push past the $2 mark, and keep on climbing this month.

The analyst told Global News that drivers could expect to pay as much as $2.10 per litre in Toronto and the rest of Southern Ontario sometime in the next two weeks.

Read more: Gas prices in Toronto-area set new record high again, could rise further over the weekend

He said it would take a significant change in Russia’s war against Ukraine to offer any relief for the supply crunch he said is pushing prices up.

“I think we’re looking at another 10 cents (but) we have to wait for what happens Monday,” McTeague said.

“If by some miracle (Vladimir Putin) were to say, ‘I’m moving out, that’s it, it’s over,’ then I think oil would drop $10, perhaps $15 per barrel.”

Monday (May 9) is “Victory Day” in Russia, an occasion that marks the former Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Read more: Gas prices in Toronto-area surpass record high, could rise further this week: analyst

The potential for even higher fuel rates comes as Southern Ontario continues to break gas price records.

McTeague said that on Sunday, prices will jump to 199.9 cents per litre, with “some going to 200.9 cents a litre.”

He said shortages of fossil fuels were also pushing prices up across the board.

“This is a shortage of natural gas, it’s a shortage of diesel — and that’s the workhorse of the global economy, like it or not,” McTeague said.

He cited global supply issues, government levies including the carbon tax and the weakness of the Canadian dollar as other contributing factors.

“The fact we got to $2 a litre — or just a fraction thereunder — before May 24 is a more alarming sign than I could have imagined,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

Oshawa tagMississauga tagBrampton tagWhitby tagPickering tagGas Prices tagGTA tagMarkham tagVaughan tagRichmond Hill tagSouthern Ontario tagToronto gas price tagPrice of gas Ontario tagRising gas price Toronto tag

