Gas prices in Toronto-area surpass record high, could rise further this week: analyst

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) could rise again this week, after surpassing a record high previously set in March of this year.

That’s according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

In an email to Global News Wednesday afternoon, McTeague said some stations — led by Esso — have “increased their retail margin by one cent, “effectively breaking through the record that was only to be tied today.”

“That means 191.9 (cents per litre) at most GTA stations,” he wrote.

According to McTeague, prices are expected to drop by one cent on Thursday to 190.9 cents per litre, matching the record set on March 10.

“But if the markets don’t change by 3 p.m., today, we could be looking at 195.9 (cents per litre) on Friday,” McTeague said.

He said that’s “not a certainty yet,” but added that it “confirms the trajectory” that drivers could see gas prices at $2 a litre after the May long weekend.

In a tweet Wednesday, McTeague said record prices at the pump are being felt across the country, as a result of a weak Canadian dollar, “higher taxes and Canada’s narrow-minded decision to kill pipelines to our coastlines.”

What’s more, McTeague said refinery closures on the east coast “isn’t helping.”

McTeague told Global News on Tuesday that he expects gas prices will “remain very high for the summer,” and “possibly into the new year.”

