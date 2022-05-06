Homeowner opens up about discovery of human remains found on Toronto property

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, investigators returned to the scene where the remains of a young child were discovered in Toronto on Monday. They were allowed into the home by a man who identified himself to Global News as the property owner.

Adam Krehm says he purchased the home in December 2019, and has been in the process of renovating it.

“I raised two daughters. They’re in their 30s now, and for me, the horror of abandoning the cadaver of a seven-year-old child is beyond my comprehension,” he said.

Krehm says the discovery was made by one of the workers on site that day. He was contacted shortly after.

Police are continuing to investigate how the remains of a little girl wound up inside the dumpster that has since been removed from the driveway of the Rosedale property.

It is believed she died sometime last year, but was placed in the dumpster sometime between April 28 and May 2.

Authorities released images of two items found with her, in hopes of someone recognizing them.

The child is described as three-feet-six-inches tall with a thin build, with all of her teeth. She has black, curly hair sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

Investigators say she was possibly between four and seven years old, and is described as Black, of African or mixed-African descent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 53 Division 416-808-5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.