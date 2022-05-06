Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homeowner opens up about discovery of human remains found on Toronto property

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto' Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto
WATCH: Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto

On Friday, investigators returned to the scene where the remains of a young child were discovered in Toronto on Monday. They were allowed into the home by a man who identified himself to Global News as the property owner.

Adam Krehm says he purchased the home in December 2019, and has been in the process of renovating it.

“I raised two daughters. They’re in their 30s now, and for me, the horror of abandoning the cadaver of a seven-year-old child is beyond my comprehension,” he said.

Read more: Human remains of little girl found in Toronto dumpster, possibly dead since last year

Krehm says the discovery was made by one of the workers on site that day. He was contacted shortly after.

Trending Stories

Police are continuing to investigate how the remains of a little girl wound up inside the dumpster that has since been removed from the driveway of the Rosedale property.

Story continues below advertisement

It is believed she died sometime last year, but was placed in the dumpster sometime between April 28 and May 2.

Read more: Human remains found in Toronto dumpster could be child or infant, sources say

Authorities released images of two items found with her, in hopes of someone recognizing them.

The child is described as three-feet-six-inches tall with a thin build, with all of her teeth. She has black, curly hair sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

Investigators say she was possibly between four and seven years old, and is described as Black, of African or mixed-African descent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 53 Division 416-808-5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagGlobal News At 5:30 tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagMissing Persons taghuman remains found tagRosedale tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers