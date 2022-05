Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 36 in Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a serious collision on Friday afternoon.



Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 36 near the Central East Correctional Centre around 2:15 p.m.

At least one person was take to hospital with serious injuries.



It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

Officers are conducting an accident investigation. Hwy 36 is closed between Cheese Factory Rd and Walsh Rd in Lindsay. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qJszSSjtLS — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) May 6, 2022

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service closed the highway between Walsh and Cheese Factory roads.