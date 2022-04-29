Menu

City of Kawartha Lakes man dies in Highway 12 collision near Orillia: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 9:12 am
OPP View image in full screen
Orillia OPP say a City of Kawartha Lakes man died following a collision on Hwy. 12 on April 28, 2022. Global News file

A City of Kawartha Lakes man died after a two-vehicle collision in the Orillia area on Thursday morning.

According to Orillia OPP, around 7:30 a.m., officers, along with Severn Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road in Severn Township, a few kilometres northwest of Orillia.

Read more: 1 dead following Hwy. 35 head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP said one individual was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday morning, OPP identified the victim as Christopher Galbraith, 27, of Fenelon Falls, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Hwy. 12 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated. Police say the Ministry of Labour also attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of the collision, call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.

