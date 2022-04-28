1 dead following Hwy. 35 head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man is dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 35 on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a propane truck and an SUV on Hwy. 35 just south of Hwy. 7A near the hamlet of Bethany, 25 kilometres south of Lindsay.

OPP say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

#Closure #WestofBethany #Hwy35 both directions at Hwy7A West – Gray Rd – all lanes closed due to a collision. #ONHwys — 511OntarioEastern (@511ONEastern) April 27, 2022

On Thursday morning, OPP identified the victim as Robert Bond, 58, of Bowmanville.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.