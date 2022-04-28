Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Hwy. 35 head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:35 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man died following a head-on collision on Hwy. 35 on April 27, 2022.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man died following a head-on collision on Hwy. 35 on April 27, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man is dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 35 on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a propane truck and an SUV on Hwy. 35 just south of Hwy. 7A near the hamlet of Bethany, 25 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Read more: Motorcyclist injured following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes

OPP say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday morning, OPP identified the victim as Robert Bond, 58, of Bowmanville.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

