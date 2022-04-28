1 dead following Hwy. 35 head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man is dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 35 on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a propane truck and an SUV on Hwy. 35 just south of Hwy. 7A near the hamlet of Bethany, 25 kilometres south of Lindsay.
OPP say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Trending Stories
On Thursday morning, OPP identified the victim as Robert Bond, 58, of Bowmanville.
A section of the highway was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments