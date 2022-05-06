Menu

Traffic

Snow returns to B.C.’s Interior mountain passes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 2:44 pm
A car in the snow. View image in full screen
A car in the snow. File

High elevation travel routes through the B.C. Interior may get a smattering of snow this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for motorists who may be traversing high elevation travel routes, including the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Click to play video: 'Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway' Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway
Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

“Snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern B.C. through the weekend,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

Read more: Snowfall alert for Coquihalla Highway upgraded to winter storm warning

“A disturbance approaching the south coast will cross into the southern interior (Friday night) and exit the region late Saturday. Snowfall accumulations are expected but will vary depending on location.”

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public' Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public
Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public – Jan 19, 2022

According to provincial regulations, winter tires or chains are no longer required.  On most routes in B. C., snow tires are only required from Oct.1 to April 30.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

