Snow returns to B.C.’s Interior mountain passes

High elevation travel routes through the B.C. Interior may get a smattering of snow this weekend.
Environment Canada issued a snow warning for motorists who may be traversing high elevation travel routes, including the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.
“Snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern B.C. through the weekend,” Environment Canada said in its alert.
“A disturbance approaching the south coast will cross into the southern interior (Friday night) and exit the region late Saturday. Snowfall accumulations are expected but will vary depending on location.”
According to provincial regulations, winter tires or chains are no longer required. On most routes in B. C., snow tires are only required from Oct.1 to April 30.
Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.
