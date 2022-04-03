Snowfall alert for Coquihalla Highway upgraded to winter storm warning

Send this page to someone via email

A weather alert for heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

On Saturday, Environment Canada said an incoming Pacific system would bring an estimated 20 to 40 cm of snow beginning later Sunday.

On Sunday morning, though, the national weather agency changed the special weather statement to a winter storm warning, saying 25-40 cm is expected. It also told motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Precipitation near the Coquihalla Summit will begin as periods of light snow today, with snow levels rising to near 1,000 to 1,200 metres this afternoon,” said Environment Canada. “Lower elevations along the route will receive rain.

Story continues below advertisement

“Light snow is expected to intensify overnight with lowering snow levels. Snow at times heavy will continue through Monday and taper off to a few flurries Tuesday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch for a portion of Highway 3 remains in effect.

Issued Saturday and updated on Sunday morning, Environment Canada’s forecast between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass predicts 25 cm of snow beginning Sunday before easing late Monday afternoon.

“As snowfall totals become more certain, a winter storm warning may be issued,” said Environment Canada.

2:25 B.C. evening weather forecast: April 2 B.C. evening weather forecast: April 2

The distance between the two passes is around 115 kilometres.

Meanwhile, wind and rainfall warnings are in place for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

“A strong onshore flow will direct two storm systems towards the South Coast. Rain will intensify today and continue through tonight,” said Environment Canada.

3:09 Heavy rainfall, strong wind forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland Sunday Heavy rainfall, strong wind forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland Sunday

“Upslope areas along the North Shore mountains will receive the heaviest precipitation through the period. Rainfall amounts near 50 to 70 mm are expected before the heavy rain eases to showers Monday morning.”

Southeast winds are expected to gust between 70 and 90 km/h before easing on Monday morning.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.