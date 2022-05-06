Menu

Consumer

Manitoba’s ‘staycation’ incentive program is back for 2022

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 1:34 pm
Falcon Lake, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Falcon Lake, Manitoba. Claude Vandale/submitted

Those looking to staycation in the coming days are in luck — Manitoba’s tourism rebate incentive program (TRIP) is kicking off Friday.

Read more: Manitoba reintroduces TRIP program ahead of May long weekend

“To say that TRIP 2021 was a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to almost 25,000 Manitobans who took advantage of the rebate, this recovery program had a massive impact on Manitoba’s beleaguered tourism industry,” said Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“With this new round of TRIP rebates, we’re encouraging Manitobans to get out there this spring to tour our beautiful province while supporting our valuable recreational assets.”

Read more: Manitoba staycation incentive program a big success for in-province tourism: chambers of commerce

Until May 16, stays in hotels, motels or resorts throughout the province come with a $100 rebate.

Visits to Manitoba’s star attractions also qualify for a 50 per cent return.

According to the province, it’s first come, first serve so rebates will only last until funds run dry.

This year, those who qualify will get a cheque in the mail or an e-transfer into a PayPal account.

Click to play video: 'Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association' Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association
Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association – Sep 23, 2021

For information regarding the TRIP Terms of Use and the list of participating establishments,  log onto tripmb.ca.

