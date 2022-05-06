Manitoba’s ‘staycation’ incentive program is back for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Those looking to staycation in the coming days are in luck — Manitoba’s tourism rebate incentive program (TRIP) is kicking off Friday.

“To say that TRIP 2021 was a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to almost 25,000 Manitobans who took advantage of the rebate, this recovery program had a massive impact on Manitoba’s beleaguered tourism industry,” said Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“With this new round of TRIP rebates, we’re encouraging Manitobans to get out there this spring to tour our beautiful province while supporting our valuable recreational assets.”

Until May 16, stays in hotels, motels or resorts throughout the province come with a $100 rebate.

Visits to Manitoba’s star attractions also qualify for a 50 per cent return.

According to the province, it’s first come, first serve so rebates will only last until funds run dry.

This year, those who qualify will get a cheque in the mail or an e-transfer into a PayPal account.

For information regarding the TRIP Terms of Use and the list of participating establishments, log onto tripmb.ca.