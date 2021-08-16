Manitoba staycation incentive program a big success for in-province tourism: chambers of commerce

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 5,000 Manitobans decided to take a ‘TRIP’ this summer, according to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

Chamber president Chuck Davidson told 680 CJOB the Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) — designed to encourage people to keep it local and take a staycation at a hotel or motel in the province — has been a big success, based on the numbers leading up to this weekend.

“We’ve been able to fill more than 4,000 hotel rooms. People have taken advantage of the attractions as well. So we know the numbers heading into the weekend. We know this was an extremely busy weekend as well,” he said.

“What we’re hearing from a lot of hotel owners and from people looking to book hotels, is that things were booked solid — which is a terrific thing.”

The program gave Manitoba residents touring their own province in the first two weeks of August the potential for $100 off a one-night stay at a qualifying hotel, $150 off a hotel package and 50 per cent off “star attraction” admission fees.

The province’s tourism industry was booming before COVID-19, employing more than 20,000 Manitobans and bringing more than $1.63 billion into the province’s economy during 2019 — but pandemic-related closures caused a serious downturn.

Davidson said Hecla Island has been the number one destination for the program, but its impact has been felt across the province.

“Gimli was busy, as was the Elkhorn Resort, but what we also saw — and what we heard from some of our Winnipeg hotels — is that they were also very busy. They saw a 20 per cent increase simply as a result of this program.

“One general manager of a downtown hotel told us this basically saved 2021 for them.”

Although Monday is the final day to take a TRIP, Davidson said the Chamber is looking at launching the program again for the September long weekend.

