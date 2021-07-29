Province, tourism organizations want Manitobans to take a ‘TRIP’ this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Getting out and exploring Manitoba could be cheaper than ever before thanks to a new tourism rebate incentive program — or TRIP.

Manitoba residents touring their own province in the first two weeks of August could be eligible for $100 off a one-night stay at a qualifying hotel, $150 off a hotel package and 50 per cent off “star attraction” admission fees.

Manitoba Chambers of Commerce president Chuck Davidson told 680 CJOB it’s all about helping out the province’s local tourism destinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve talked to hotel owners across the province, and a lot have been significantly impacted, having capacity somewhere in the neighbourhood of sometimes five or only 10 per cent, and that’s something that’s not sustainable,” Davidson said.

“This is a concept we’ve come up with that will hopefully incentivize Manitobans to take advantage of this.”

Davidson announced the new program alongside Travel Manitoba president Colin Ferguson and Jon Reyes, minister of economic development and jobs.

The province’s tourism industry was booming before the COVID-19 pandemic, employing more than 20,000 Manitobans and bringing more than $1.63 billion into the province’s economy during 2019.

“Manitoba’s tourism industry has been and continues to be gravely affected by the pandemic, and this recovery program is a win-win because it targets support to this hard-hit sector while benefiting our residents,” Davidson said.

Manitobans will be able to submit qualifying TRIP until Aug. 23, and if the program has funds remaining after the closure of the intake window, there’s an option for the chambers to restart the program for a second phase.

