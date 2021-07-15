Revised public health orders could mean good things for Manitoba tourism

Send this page to someone via email

The new revised public health orders could be fantastic news for the tourism industry as this will allow museums and cultural institutions to remove their closed signs.

Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Dr. Brent Roussin announced Wednesday at a press conference that as of Saturday, July 17, these businesses can open at 50 per cent capacity, but only to visitors who have proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tourism has taken a massive hit during the pandemic as venues haven’t been allowed to open their doors to visitors both at a provincial and international level.

The province has lots of places that tourists love to visit, such as the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Frontiers North Adventures in Churchill.

The human rights museum sent out a press release Thursday morning announcing that it has chosen not to open until July 27 in order to ensure readiness and to schedule shifts for visitor-facing staff.

Similarly, the president and CEO of Frontiers John Gunter told 680 CJOB that they also won’t be expecting visitors until August.

“We understand Churchill’s a destination where you need a bit of time to be able to budget your vacation and your money and your time appropriately, so leaving and starting to plan to get to Churchill now, you’re probably not going to get there for a few weeks,” he said.

“If families need a bit more time to prepare and plan we’re already thinking about how we are going to roll out our polar bear trips and how that’s going to work with Manitobans.”

About a month ago, the exception was made to allow fully vaccinated Manitobans to travel to the north with a two-week quarantine period.

Gunter said they are used to hosting international guests for tours and now they are having to adapt to allocate for provincial guests.

“We kind of had to take things down and break what we would normally do in these, like, guided group trips that ended up being maybe a bit more expensive for Manitobans, and broken them down into more of an a-la-carte manner.”

He also said the beluga whales have arrived in the river and there are thousands of them for people to enjoy.

