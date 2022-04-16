Manitoba reintroduces TRIP program ahead of May long weekend

Manitoba is bringing back the Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP).

The program, which began last summer, encourages Manitobans to get out and travel the province by providing a $100 rebate when you stay at any hotel or motel. More than 25,000 Manitobans took advantage of the program, totaling close to $2.2 million in rebates.

“To say that TRIP 2021 was a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to almost 25,000 Manitobans who took advantage of the rebate, this recovery program had a massive impact on Manitoba’s beleaguered tourism industry,” said Chuck Davidson, president & CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“With this new round of TRIP rebates, we’re encouraging Manitobans to get out there this spring to tour our beautiful province while supporting our valuable recreational assets.”

“Tracked spending aside, surveyed TRIP participants told us they spent an average of $510 on their trip, for total estimated spending of $11.2 million, representing roughly a 5-to-1 return on investment. This program made a huge difference to tourism in Manitoba and we’re excited to be able to do it again,” says Davidson.

Register at Trip.MB.ca and after your trip, there will be a $100 cheque in the mail or deposited electronically via PayPal.

Travel Manitoba President & CEO Colin Ferguson says the TRIP is a terrific way to find a staycation that speaks to you. “You might be dreaming about recharging on a weekend spa getaway, or thinking about rediscovering a hidden gem you visited long ago,” he said. “You could explore a region of the province that has always piqued your interest, or book a fun waterslide hotel stay with the kids. Whatever type of getaway you design, TRIP is a win-win.”

Manitoba residents aged 18 to 43 can choose from ONE of TWO rebate options:

1) Book and stay in a hotel, motel, or resort in Manitoba, then access a $100 rebate by uploading a proof of purchase receipt to our online platform at www.tripmb.ca.

2) Manitobans looking for a day trip or outing can visit one of the province’s 31 participating Star Attractions, then upload a proof of purchase receipt to our online platform at www.tripmb.ca to access a 50% rebate on general admission.

For TRIP Phase 3, the dates eligible for rebates will be Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, 2022, with the window to upload receipts to www.tripmb.ca closing one week later, at 11:59 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022.