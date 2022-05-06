Winnipeg moves into construction season, several road closures coming

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures rising and snow disappearing from city streets, it’s time for orange cones and detours associated with road construction in Winnipeg.

On Friday the city announced several road closures starting in the next few days, some expected to remain in place for months.

The longest closure is set for Stafford Street from Taylor Avenue to Corydon Avenue. The stretch of roadway will close at 7 a.m. on Sunday and not reopen until Oct. 28.

Another long project is scheduled to start on Jubilee Avenue from Cockburn Street to Osborne Street at 7 a.m. Sunday and last until Oct. 14. The city says the southside walk will remain open throughout the work.

In the city’s northeast, Nairn Avenue will close from Stadacona Street to Watt Street on Monday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 31.

A shorter closure is scheduled for the St. James bridge.

The bridge’s on-ramp from Academy Street heading northbound as well as the off-ramp to eastbound Portage Avenue will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

Access to the off-ramp from Kintyre Street will also be closed over the same time frame.

The southbound off-ramp to Academy Road on the St. James bridge will be closed on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The city says one final closure downtown will see Hargrave Street closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for building construction.

Winnipeg Transit buses will be rerouted throughout all the closures.

A full list of lane closures is available on the city’s website.