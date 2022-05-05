Menu

Sports

Elks take hulking defensive lineman Pelley in CFL supplemental draft

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted May 5, 2022 5:11 pm
J Min Pelley lifts the Vanier Cup View image in full screen
University of Calgary Dinos' J-Min Pelley raises the trophy with teammates after winning the U Sports Vanier Cup university football championship against the University of Montreal Carabins, in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2019. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Two days after the CFL Draft, the league held its supplemental draft on Thursday and the Edmonton Elks added some Canadian beef to their defensive line.

The Elks picked University of Calgary defensive lineman J-Min Pelley, surrendering a second round pick in 2023. Pelley stands six foot six and is 320 pounds.

In seven games in 2019, he recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and one pass knockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelley was a named a Canada West All-Star, Second Team U Sports All-Canadian, and was a part of Calgary’s Vanier Cup championship team in 2019.

Read more: Edmonton Elks focus on versatility on CFL draft night

The supplemental draft is for players who did not declare their eligibility in time for 2022 CFL Draft by the May 1 deadline. In this case, Pelley wasn’t supposed to be eligible until next year’s draft but was given special inclusion by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Teams consider Pelley a highly rated prospect with the consensus being if he had been eligible for this year’s draft, he would have been a top-three pick.

