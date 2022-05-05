Elks take hulking defensive lineman Pelley in CFL supplemental draft

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after the CFL Draft, the league held its supplemental draft on Thursday and the Edmonton Elks added some Canadian beef to their defensive line.

The Elks picked University of Calgary defensive lineman J-Min Pelley, surrendering a second round pick in 2023. Pelley stands six foot six and is 320 pounds.

In seven games in 2019, he recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and one pass knockdown.

The big man making big moves. J-Min Pelley has been selected by the @GoElks in the 2022 @CFL supplemental draft.#GoDinos | #CFL pic.twitter.com/JxRV9hILxf — UCalgary Dinos Football 🏈 (@Dinos_Football) May 5, 2022

Pelley was a named a Canada West All-Star, Second Team U Sports All-Canadian, and was a part of Calgary’s Vanier Cup championship team in 2019.

The supplemental draft is for players who did not declare their eligibility in time for 2022 CFL Draft by the May 1 deadline. In this case, Pelley wasn’t supposed to be eligible until next year’s draft but was given special inclusion by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Teams consider Pelley a highly rated prospect with the consensus being if he had been eligible for this year’s draft, he would have been a top-three pick.