Indigenous man the victim of slurs, assault at family event in Richmond, police say

Police in Richmond, B.C., are seeking witnesses after a man is alleged to have hurled racial slurs at an Indigenous man, assaulted him and threatened him with a knife.

The disturbing interaction took place during a family event on May 1 in the 2900-block of the Steveston Highway, Richmond RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

According to police, the suspect allegedly made racist remarks about the victim’s Indigenous heritage, and when confronted about it, an altercation took place. After the reported assault, several witnesses told police the suspect threatened the victim with a knife.

The suspect had fled in a vehicle by the time officers arrived around 4:25 p.m., but they later identified and arrested him. He was released on an undertaking with conditions.

In an email, spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said he could not share those conditions nor whether charges have been recommended or approved against the suspect. He also could not confirm whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

“The only (question) I can clarify is that (the family event) occurred outdoors,” he said.

In the news release, RCMP said they believe there could be more witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 604-278-1212, and quote file number 2022-11378. Those who wish to report tips anonymously can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

