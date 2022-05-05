B.C. government set to make announcement about ‘keeping communities safe’ amid growing concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will announce the next steps in a plan to address repeat offenders in the province’s biggest urban centres.

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will make the decision alongside Kelowna mayor Colin Basran and Victoria mayor Lisa Helps.

Helps and Basran recently wrote Eby a letter on behalf of the province’s Urban Mayors Caucus asking for more support from the province to address repeat offenders.

“There are a couple pieces we need to do together. One of them is what is the problem we are trying to solve. Who are these prolific offenders,” Eby said in an interview Thursday.

“The second is what other best practices are out there that are already be used by police or could be mandatory. The gap we have here is we are opening up voluntary services. What about the prolific offenders who will not take up the voluntary services.”

Since 2017, there has been a 118 per cent increase in the amount of time the province takes to review files it receives from police, and a 75 per cent increase in the rate of the BC Prosecution Service choosing to not charge suspects based on police cases, according to the letter.

The sharp increase in repeat offences has largely been centered around downtown cores, while the province has seen a drop-off in repeat offences in residential neighbourhoods.

“Our residents, frontline police officers and our councils are frustrated. We implore the province and for your ministries to move forward quickly on tangible solutions,” the letter written by the BC Urban Mayors Caucus says.

One of the options being considered by the province is assigning a prosecutor to a specific prolific offender.

This was an idea raised by Liberal MLA Mike Morris and a plan that has been used in other jurisdictions.

“Crown could potentially be assigned so it does not go to a prosecutor potentially working overnight who just looked at the file quickly,” Eby said.

More to come.