Politics

B.C. mayors call on province for more consequences for repeat offenders

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 1:54 pm
David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, speaks during a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The British Columbia government says it has developed "a new approach to litigation" as part of its process to implement its 2019 legislation adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, speaks during a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The British Columbia government says it has developed "a new approach to litigation" as part of its process to implement its 2019 legislation adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Mayors representing B.C.’s biggest communities are calling on the provincial government for more support to stop repeat offenders amid an increase in property crimes.

“Our residents, frontline police officers and our Councils are frustrated. We implore the Province and for your Ministries to move forward quickly on tangible solutions,” the letter, written by the BC Urban Mayors Caucus and obtained and released by the BC Liberals on Tuesday, says.

Since 2017, there has been an 118-per-cent increase in the amount of time provincial offers take to review files it receives from police, and a 75-per-cent increase in the rate of the BC Prosecution Service choosing to not charge suspects based on police cases, according to the letter.

For example, the letter says, the Abbotsford Police Department currently monitors 81 prolific offenders — a 33-per-cent hike from 2019. A prolific offender is someone with between 10 to 29 criminal convictions.

In Vancouver, the 40 “super-chronic” offenders have an average of 54 convictions each.

Trending Stories

“Our police agencies also flagged a significant increase in the number of offenders routinely breaching conditions without consequence while on bail and failing to appear in court without consequences,” the letter reads.

The mayors called for stricter control, such as stronger bail conditions, and stricter consequences, as well as stronger consideration for “maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice” in bail and charge assessment policies.

Another request is to increase investment in the prosecution service and implement community courts in more municipalities.

“We want to work with you to find meaningful solutions to improve these numbers,” the letter reads. “B.C. needs a wholistic multi-ministerial government approach that tackles crimes.”

The BC Liberals focused on the issue in Question Period on Tuesday.

“The attorney general has tools at his disposal that he could use to reduce these troubling numbers — but he’s choosing not to use them,” Opposition House Leader Todd Stone said.

“We know that Minister Eby has a history of playing hardball with local governments, so it’s no surprise the mayors have been forced to plead with him in private out of fear of retribution.”

