Police looking for victim with ‘serious injury’ who fled assault in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a serious assault in Hamilton on Wednesday.

In a press release, Hamilton police said an incident occurred just before 11:00 a.m. in the Parkdale Avenue North and Melvin Avenue area. Police were called to the scene of a serious assault.

The force said the victim is believed to have “sustained a serious injury” but fled the scene before police arrived.

Read more: Police investigating shooting in north Hamilton neighbourhood

Hamilton police are now appealing for help in locating the victim, citing concerns about his health.

Police asked the public for assistance locating Cody Comeau, a 30-year-old from Hamilton.

He is five-foot-ten-inches tall and thin build, according to police. He wore a grey hooded sweater and dark grey running shorts when the alleged assault took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a suspect had been arrested but not did provide further details.