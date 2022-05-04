Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for victim with ‘serious injury’ who fled assault in Hamilton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 7:37 pm
Hamilton police are seeking assistance in locating an assault victim. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are seeking assistance in locating an assault victim.

Police are investigating after a serious assault in Hamilton on Wednesday.

In a press release, Hamilton police said an incident occurred just before 11:00 a.m. in the Parkdale Avenue North and Melvin Avenue area. Police were called to the scene of a serious assault.

The force said the victim is believed to have “sustained a serious injury” but fled the scene before police arrived.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating shooting in north Hamilton neighbourhood

Hamilton police are now appealing for help in locating the victim, citing concerns about his health.

Police asked the public for assistance locating Cody Comeau, a 30-year-old from Hamilton.

He is five-foot-ten-inches tall and thin build, according to police. He wore a grey hooded sweater and dark grey running shorts when the alleged assault took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a suspect had been arrested but not did provide further details.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Crime tagHamilton Assault tagHPS tagmelvin avenue tagparkdale avenue north tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers