Crime

Police investigating shooting in north Hamilton neighbourhood

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 1, 2022 9:30 am
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city's north end. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city's north end. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting on the city’s north end.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North.

Investigators say a shooting occurred but no injuries have been reported.

Read more: 3 men seriously injured in Hamilton single-vehicle crash: police

Detectives handling the case are asking residents in the neighbourhood to check their security cameras between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday for any suspicious activity.

Trending Stories

Anyone who was driving near Barton and Wentworth at the time of the shooting is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

