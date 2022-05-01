Police investigating shooting in north Hamilton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting on the city’s north end.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North.

Investigators say a shooting occurred but no injuries have been reported.

Detectives handling the case are asking residents in the neighbourhood to check their security cameras between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who was driving near Barton and Wentworth at the time of the shooting is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

