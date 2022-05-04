Ontario family identifies 20-year-old victim of fatal Calgary crash

Send this page to someone via email

The man who died at the scene of a collision in Calgary’s southeast Midnapore neighbourhood has been identified by his family.

Mitchell Donoghue was the 20-year-old police said died on the scene after a mid-morning accident at the intersection of Midlake Boulevard S.E. and Midpark Boulevard S.E. on Tuesday, the family said.

They started a GoFundMe page to bring Donoghue’s remains back to Ontario.

“With so many of his loved ones living in Peterborough, Ont., our family is trying to raise money for the expenses involved in bringing him home to us,” the page said.

“For the process of grief and closure, we aim to hold a celebration of life and viewing in his hometown surrounded by all who love him.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For the process of grief and closure, we aim to hold a celebration of life and viewing in his hometown surrounded by all who love him."

Calgary police are investigating the incident that shut down the intersection in Midnapore for much of the day.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Mitchell Donoghue, who family members have confirmed was the man who died in a fatal crash in Calgary on May 3, 2022. Credit: Morgan Donoghue via GoFundMe

Police said a 20-year-old man driving a blue Chevrolet Camaro was stopped at a red light when a black SUV driven by a 79-year-old man crossed a median and struck the driver’s side of the Camaro, pushing the car into the backyard of a house on Midpark Gardens S.E.

The younger man was declared dead and the older man was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor, but police said drugs and alcohol are not considered to have contributed to the collision.