1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after morning Midnapore crash

Details are still developing, but one man is dead following a crash in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Midnapore.

Calgary police said they got a call just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a collision at the intersection of Midpark Blvd. and Midlake Blvd.

EMS confirms to Global News an adult man died at the scene. Another man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a morning fatal crash at the intersection of Midlake Blvd. and Midpark Blvd. on May 3, 2022. Global News

In a news release, police said they’re not able to confirm the age of the victim at this time, yet they added the suspect driver remains in custody.

As of 11:37 a.m. eastbound lanes of Midlake Blvd. southeast were closed between MacLeod Trail and Midpark Rise. CPS added all directions of travel of Midpark Blvd. are also closed.

CPS collision reconstruction investigators are on scene. Officers tell me the black SUV was travelling EB on Midlake Blvd SE and was in the turning lane to go right when it went straight and collided with a Chevy Camaro in the turning lane heading north on Midpark Blvd. #yyc pic.twitter.com/cOsbQoIhvX — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) May 3, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no further information is expected to be released by police.