1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after morning Midnapore crash

Details are still developing, but one man is dead following a crash in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Midnapore.
Calgary police said they got a call just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a collision at the intersection of Midpark Blvd. and Midlake Blvd.
EMS confirms to Global News an adult man died at the scene. Another man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
In a news release, police said they’re not able to confirm the age of the victim at this time, yet they added the suspect driver remains in custody.
As of 11:37 a.m. eastbound lanes of Midlake Blvd. southeast were closed between MacLeod Trail and Midpark Rise. CPS added all directions of travel of Midpark Blvd. are also closed.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no further information is expected to be released by police.
