Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after morning Midnapore crash

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead following crash in southeast Calgary' 1 dead following crash in southeast Calgary
One man was killed and another sent to hospital in serious, but stable non-life-threatening condition after a collision Tuesday morning. As Adam MacVicar reports, Calgary police expect the intersection of Midlake Blvd. and Midpark Blvd. to remain closed for a good chunk of time.

Details are still developing, but one man is dead following a crash in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Midnapore.

Calgary police said they got a call just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a collision at the intersection of Midpark Blvd. and Midlake Blvd.

Read more: Calgary police investigate drunk driving as factor in morning head-on collision

EMS confirms to Global News an adult man died at the scene. Another man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Calgary police investigate a morning fatal crash at the intersection of Midlake Blvd. and Midpark Blvd. on May 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a morning fatal crash at the intersection of Midlake Blvd. and Midpark Blvd. on May 3, 2022. Global News

In a news release, police said they’re not able to confirm the age of the victim at this time, yet they added the suspect driver remains in custody.

As of 11:37 a.m. eastbound lanes of Midlake Blvd. southeast were closed between MacLeod Trail and Midpark Rise. CPS added all directions of travel of Midpark Blvd. are also closed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no further information is expected to be released by police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
