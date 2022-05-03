Smoke from prescribed burn causing ‘poor air quality’ in Jasper area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for parts of west-central Alberta on Tuesday evening, saying the air people in the area breathe is being impacted by a fire burning in the Jasper area.

“Smoke from a prescribed burn at Henry House Flats is causing locally poor air quality near Jasper and Hinton,” the weather agency said on its website shortly before 6:30 p.m.

“Conditions are expected to remain poor this evening.”

The weather alert was issued for parts of Jasper National Park, the M.D. of Greenview, Yellowhead County and Willmore Wilderness Park.

The statement warns people could potentially experience throat irritation, coughing, headaches or shortness of breath because of the smoke.

“Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” Environment Canada said.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued for the Hinton, Grande Cache, & Jasper N.P. areas. Smoke from a prescribed burn near Henry House Flats is being reported by Environment Canada as the cause for poor air quality which is expected to remain poor this evening. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/Q9Fc2V99HT — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) May 3, 2022

