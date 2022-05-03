Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Smoke from prescribed burn causing ‘poor air quality’ in Jasper area: Environment Canada

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:51 pm
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for parts of west-central Alberta on Tuesday evening, saying the air people in the area breathe is being impacted by a fire burning in the Jasper area. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for parts of west-central Alberta on Tuesday evening, saying the air people in the area breathe is being impacted by a fire burning in the Jasper area. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for parts of west-central Alberta on Tuesday evening, saying the air people in the area breathe is being impacted by a fire burning in the Jasper area.

“Smoke from a prescribed burn at Henry House Flats is causing locally poor air quality near Jasper and Hinton,” the weather agency said on its website shortly before 6:30 p.m.

“Conditions are expected to remain poor this evening.”

The weather alert was issued for parts of Jasper National Park, the M.D. of Greenview, Yellowhead County and Willmore Wilderness Park.

READ MORE: Alberta ready as wildfire season starts March 1

The statement warns people could potentially experience throat irritation, coughing, headaches or shortness of breath because of the smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

“Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Stories

For tips on what to do when air quality in your area is reduced, click here.

Click to play video: 'Prescribed burn in Kananaskis protects wildlife and humans: officials' Prescribed burn in Kananaskis protects wildlife and humans: officials
Prescribed burn in Kananaskis protects wildlife and humans: officials – May 4, 2017
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagAir Quality tagAlberta Air Quality tagPrescribed burn tagAlberta air quality spring tagHenry House Flats tagJasper air quality tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers