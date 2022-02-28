Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta ready as wildfire season starts March 1

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 28, 2022 12:52 pm
The wildfire burning near Manning, Alberta, on May 30, 2019. View image in full screen
The wildfire burning near Manning, Alberta, on May 30, 2019. Supplied to Global News

With spring right around the corner, the start of wildfire season in Alberta is even closer.

The season runs from March 1 to Oct. 31 and the province said Monday that wildland firefighters and equipment have been deployed across the province in preparation.

“Our priority is keeping Albertans and our communities safe,” Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development Nate Horner said in a news release.

“We continue to explore new technology and innovative wildland firefighting programs to evaluate what we need in Alberta’s wildfire management tool kit. We’re ready for whatever this summer throws at us.”

Read more: 62% of Alberta wildfires were caused by humans in 2021

In the spring, nearly all wildfires are caused by humans, the province said, urging Albertans to be careful.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether it’s an abandoned campfire, off-highway vehicle (OHV) exhaust or agricultural burning, Albertans should use caution outdoors to help reduce the number of preventable wildfires,” the province said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: RCMP lung health & ‘procreation vacation’ update' Health Matters: RCMP lung health & ‘procreation vacation’ update

During wildfire season, fire permits are required for burning debris at residential, industrial or agricultural sites within the Forest Protection Area. Those permits are free and can be obtained from local forest area offices within those areas.

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions, fire bans and OHV restrictions can be found online or by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).

Read more: High-tech drones being used to combat wildfires in Alberta

To report a wildfire, call 310-FIRE (310-3473) toll-free, from anywhere in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year’s wildfire season saw 1,308 wildfires burn a total of 52,955 hectares in the Forest Protection Area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Wildfires tagAlberta wildfire taggovernment of alberta tagAlberta Wildfire Season tagAlberta Wildfire Prevention tagHow To Prevent Wildfires tagAlberta wildfire season starts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers