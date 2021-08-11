Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 11 2021 8:47pm
01:58

Alberta company deploying hi-tech drones to help battle wildfires

An aerospace company based in the Edmonton area is deploying hi-tech drones to help firefighters battle out-of-control wildfires. Chris Chacon explains.

Advertisement

Video Home