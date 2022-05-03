Oil Kings readying for Rebels as 2nd round playoff series begins Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

After ending the Lethbridge Hurricanes’ post-season in just four games, the Edmonton Oil Kings are preparing to take on another Alberta-based team in the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

The Oil Kings will face off against the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place on Thursday night. The Rebels booked their ticket to the second round with a 5-4 overtime win against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, winning their best-of-seven series in six games.

The Rebels finished the WHL regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference, right behind the Oil Kings.

Four Oil Kings players stood out offensively during Edmonton’s successful series against the Hurricanes: forward Dylan Guenther scored four goals and an assist, defenceman Kaiden Guhle scored twice and assisted on three other goals while winger Josh Williams scored a goal and collected four assists, as did forward Jakub Demek.

WHL (Western Hockey League) profile photo on Edmonton Oil Kings player Dylan Guenther

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa got the win in all four games against Lethbridge, earning a 1.50 goals against average and a .936 save percentage.

WHL (Western Hockey League) profile photo on Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa

Chase Coward played every game for the Rebels in Round 1, putting together a 1.45 goals against average and a .946 save percentage.

Two players stood out offensively for Red Deer in their series against Brandon: centre Ben King and winger Arshdeep Bains. Both players accumulated eight points over six games.

Profile photo on Red Deer Rebels goalie Chase Coward

On special teams, the Oil Kings’ league-leading penalty kill was effective 84.3 per cent of the time during the regular season, while the Rebels’ penalty kill was successful 80.9 per cent of the time.

However, Red Deer’s power play proved to be more effective than Edmonton’s over the course of the 2021-22 regular season, managing to score 26.9 per cent of the time compared to 21.9 per cent for the Oil Kings.

The last time the Oil Kings met the Rebels in the post-season was in 2011.

