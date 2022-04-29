Oil Kings chase the crown into 2nd round playoffs with win over Hurricanes

Send this page to someone via email

Dylan Guenther scored and assisted as the Edmonton Oil Kings reached the second round of the WHL playoffs after completing their series sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes with a 6-4 victory Thursday.

Guenther was one of six different Edmonton skaters to score in the game as the Oil Kings overwhelmed the Hurricanes, outshooting them 47-17.

Read more: Oil Kings prepare to face surging Hurricanes in opening round playoff series

Bryan Thomson made 41 saves in the Lethbridge defeat and Yegor Klavdiev and Jett Jones each recorded two assists for the Hurricanes.

Edmonton winger Jake Neighbours notched two assists himself.

The loss for the Lethbridge club means they’re ousted from the playoffs. It’s the first time since 2009 that the Hurricanes have been swept in a post-season series.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oil Kings will face off against the winner of the Red Deer Rebels-Brandon Wheat Kings series. Those two teams are all knotted up at 2-2.