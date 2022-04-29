Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oil Kings chase the crown into 2nd round playoffs with win over Hurricanes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 9:17 am
The Edmonton Oil Kings and the Lethbridge Hurricanes shake hands on the ice after a hockey game. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Oil Kings advance to second round of WHL playoffs after a win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on April 28, 2022. Courtesy: Erica Perreaux, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Dylan Guenther scored and assisted as the Edmonton Oil Kings reached the second round of the WHL playoffs after completing their series sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes with a 6-4 victory Thursday.

Guenther was one of six different Edmonton skaters to score in the game as the Oil Kings overwhelmed the Hurricanes, outshooting them 47-17.

Read more: Oil Kings prepare to face surging Hurricanes in opening round playoff series

Bryan Thomson made 41 saves in the Lethbridge defeat and Yegor Klavdiev and Jett Jones each recorded two assists for the Hurricanes.

Edmonton winger Jake Neighbours notched two assists himself.

Trending Stories

The loss for the Lethbridge club means they’re ousted from the playoffs. It’s the first time since 2009 that the Hurricanes have been swept in a post-season series.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oil Kings will face off against the winner of the Red Deer Rebels-Brandon Wheat Kings series. Those two teams are all knotted up at 2-2.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagWHL tagLethbridge Hurricanes tagEdmonton Oil Kings tagLethbridge Sports tagHurricanes tagWHL Playoffs tagOil Kings tagWHL 2022 playoffs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers