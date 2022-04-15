Oil Kings captain hoping to be in top form for playoffs after recent return from injury

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oil Kings captain Jake Neighbours is hoping to use the final weekend of the Western Hockey League‘s regular season to get himself into peak playing form in time for the playoffs.

The St. Louis Blues’ first round draft pick from 2020 recently returned to the Oil Kings’ lineup after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury.

“Anytime you’re out for a substantial period of time, you’re going to have some woes when you’re coming back and playing,” the 20-year-old Airdrie native told Global News at the team’s practice at Rogers Place on Thursday.

“I think a couple of more games this weekend will help me get more close to my highest capability for the playoffs.”

View image in full screen WHL (Western Hockey League) profile photo on Edmonton Oil Kings player Jake Neighbours during a game against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Ab. on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Neighbours trails some of his Oil Kings teammates for points this season. But considering he’s only played 28 games, Neighbours’ 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points remains impressive and has helped the team clinch a fourth-straight Central Division title.

“The qualities he brings on the ice and off the ice for our group are unreal,” said Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer.

“He’s a guy that guys like to look up to and follow, and it’s just great to get him back in the lineup.”

Neighbours has eased back into the lineup smoothly, picking up three points in his first two games back.

The Oil Kings, ranked second in the WHL’s Eastern Conference, already know who they will face first in the playoffs. The puck will be dropped for Game 1 of their series against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on April 21 at Rogers Place.

Edmonton will play Medicine Hat on Friday and Red Deer on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

–With files from Global News’ Kevin Karius