Notable names register to run in Winnipeg’s mayoral race

A Winnipeg city councillor and the runner-up in the 2018 mayoral race are just some of the candidates who have already registered to run for the city’s top job in this fall’s civic election.

Scott Gillingham officially signed up on Monday, after months of hinting he would likely give it a go. Gillingham has represented St. James at City Hall since 2014, and had served as the chair of the finance committee since 2016 before recently stepping down.

Meanwhile, Jenny Motkaluk is looking for redemption, as the 2018 second-place finisher has registered once again.

Motkaluk finished second with more than 76,000 votes in the last election, behind Brian Bowman.

I'm running for Mayor because I believe that we, as Winnipeggers, have the power to do amazing things together. pic.twitter.com/TLDhj6ePfM — Jenny Motkaluk (@JennyMotkaluk) May 2, 2022

Late Monday, former Winnipeg Member of Parliament Robert-Falcon Ouellette announced his intention to run. In a tweet, he said he will register on Tuesday.

He previously ran for the city’s top job in 2014, finishing in third place.

Other candidates that have officially registered include Don Woodstock, Chris Clacio, and Rick Shone, who runs Wilderness Supply stores in Winnipeg.

Candidates will have until September 20 to register. The election will be held October 26.