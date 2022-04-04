Menu

Canada

St. James Coun. Gillingham resigns from Winnipeg committees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 1:20 pm
Coun. Scott Gillingham. View image in full screen
Coun. Scott Gillingham. Global News / File

A Winnipeg councillor says he’s stepping back from his roles on the city’s executive policy committee (EPC) and from his role as finance chair.

Scott Gillingham (St. James) announced Monday that he’s resigning from the roles now that Winnipeg’s 2022 budget is complete.

He had served as finance chair since late 2016.

Read more: Winnipeg city councillor won’t run for Manitoba PC leader

“I believe now is the time for me to step back from these roles so that I can dedicate more of my time and attention to participating in the important debate we all need to have over the coming months about our city’s future,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“I am proud of my record of working constructively and in good faith with people who have different points of view from across the political spectrum – including Mayor (Brian) Bowman and EPC colleagues past and present.”

Bowman announced in October of 2020 that he will not be pursuing re-election in this fall’s civic election, and Gillingham has previously signalled his interest in a potential run for the city’s top job.

Click to play video: 'Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview' Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview
Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview – Dec 30, 2021

 

