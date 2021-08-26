Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg city councillor won’t run for Manitoba PC leader

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 1:59 pm
Coun. Scott Gillingham. View image in full screen
Coun. Scott Gillingham. Global News / File

Winnipeg City Councillor Scott Gillingham says he won’t join the race to lead Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives and be the province’s next premier.

After previously saying he was considering a run, the St. James councillor and chair of city’s finance committee said in a release Thursday he’s decided to sit this one out.

Read more: Heather Stefanson announces run for PC leader, Manitoba premier

“Given the tight timelines set by the Party this week, I don’t believe there is enough runway for a new candidate to mount an effective challenge and so I will not be a candidate in the leadership race,” he said in the release.

“I can’t ask people to take time from their lives, their jobs or their families to work so hard on my behalf without a reasonable chance of success.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election' Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election – Aug 10, 2021

Earlier this week the PCs laid out rules for the leadership, including setting an entry fee of $25,000 and a deadline of Sept. 15 for candidates who want to join the race. The vote to replace leader is slated for Oct. 30.

Trending Stories

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election and asked the party to start planning a leadership vote.

Read more: Shelly Glover says she’s planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier

So far only two candidates — former health minister Heather Stefanson and former Conservative St. Boniface MP Shelly Glover –have officially said they plan to run.

Two high-profile Tories who had said they were considering a run — Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Families Minister Rochelle Squires — said Tuesday they had decided to bow out.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives?' Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives?
Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives? – Aug 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brian Pallister tagManitoba politics tagHeather Stefanson tagManitoba PCs tagShelly Glover tagManitoba Progressive Conservatives Leadership tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers