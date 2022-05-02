Menu

Health

MLHU using mass vacation clinics to help school-aged children get up to date on regular vaccines

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 4:41 pm
Measles vaccine.
Measles vaccine. Owen Humphreys / AP Photo

The Middlesex London Health Unit’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offering a different type of vaccine to school-aged children.

The health unit announced Monday that in addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines, it would be using the mass vaccination clinics to help school-aged children get up to date on the regular vaccines they need to attend school.

The School-Age Immunization Catch-up Clinics will start operating this week and give children the opportunity to get back up to date on the regular vaccines they might have missed during COVID-19, London’s medical officer of health said.

Read more: London, Ont. now accepting nominations for 2022 municipal election

“In recent weeks, the health unit sent about 17,000 letters to high school-aged children who were due for immunizations that are required under the Immunization of School Pupils Act,” Dr. Alex Summers said.

Households that are up to date on their vaccines but received a letter stating they are missing vaccines are asked to submit their updated vaccine records to the health unit online.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, designated diseases that children need to be vaccinated for include meningococcal disease, varicella (chickenpox) — for children born in 2010 or later, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps and rubella.

Appointments are available for the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges every Monday and for Western Fair District Agriplex every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Those looking to book an appointment can find more details on the MLHU’s website.

