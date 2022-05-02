Witnesses sought in suspected arson at Victoria home where people were still inside

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two possible witnesses to suspected arson at a Victoria home last month, where a family was still inside when flames broke out.

Officers arrived to find the Caledonia Avenue home ablaze shortly after 1 a.m. on April 20. One of its occupants suffered potentially life-threatening wounds, but is now expected to survive.

Victoria police are investigating it as an arson, and on Monday, released two photos of potential witnesses. They are not considered suspects, police said in a release.

View image in full screen Victoria police are seeking two potential witnesses to a suspected arson at a Caledonia Avenue home shortly after 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022. The home belongs to Ukrainian pastor Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy and his family, who were still inside when flames broke out. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Story continues below advertisement

The first is described as a man about 25 years old and six feet two inches tall. He had a short beard and medium-length, dark brown hair. According to the police description, he wore a dark blue, hooded coat with olive brown pants, dark shoes, and an army green backpack.

The second witness is also a man, about six feet tall and 50 years old with a medium build. He has short dark brown hair and no facial hair. He wore a brown jacket with black near the shoulders, on top of a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Police said both men were in the area of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue at the time of the fire.

0:33 Victoria police seek potential Caledonia Avenue fire witness Victoria police seek potential Caledonia Avenue fire witness – Apr 21, 2022

Last month, police also released a video of a potential witness’ vehicle — a light-coloured, four-door vehicle that drove past the home moments before the flames were set.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Monday the release of that video has led to several tips.

Read more: Victoria house fire investigated as arson after gas poured through mailbox

The home was later revealed to belong to Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy, a pastor at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, and his family.

He was at home with his wife and three daughters when flames erupted that morning, and previously told Global News he believes someone poured gasoline through the mail slot to start the fire.

Police said last month they were probing whether there was a connection between the family’s Ukrainian heritage and the crime. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress and its B.C. council also called on police to investigate the suspected arson as a hate crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident, including the potential witnesses, is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

– With files from Simon Little