Fire

Victoria family safe after early morning fire rips through home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 4:08 pm
Victoria house fire View image in full screen
Victoria Fire Rescue crews were called to a home on Caledonia Avenue early Wednesday morning. Global News

A family is shaken but safe after a fire ripped through their home in Victoria, B.C., early Wednesday morning.

Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy, pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas on Caledonia Avenue, lives with his family in a wooden heritage home beside the church.

He told Global News his wife woke up to noise early in the morning and went to check it out. She then heard a commotion on the front porch and called for Vyshnevskyy to come.

Read more: Victoria police confirm arson sparked massive fire at downtown Plaza Hotel

He said by the time he got downstairs the fire had started and he tried putting it out but it spread very quickly.

He then ran outside through the back door while his wife rushed upstairs to get their three girls who are five, seven and 11 years old.

Vyshnevskyy said the fire spread so fast that black smoke and fire filled the main floor. His wife and the girls were not able to get back down the stairwell so they were forced to jump from the second-floor bedroom window.

Click to play video: 'Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park' Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park
Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park – Mar 4, 2021

His wife was rescued by ladder as the fire truck arrived.

He said his oldest daughter’s arm was cut on the shattered glass when she landed. She was then taken to emergency and received stitches.

The family is now staying with friends.

It is not known how the fire started.

Victoria police confirm an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

