Man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed in Aurora, Ont.

Police in York Region have laid charges after two men were stabbed in Aurora, Ont. over the weekend.

Police responded to a call around 12:15 a.m. Sunday regarding an incident in the area of Yonge Street and Spruce Street in the Town of Aurora.

When police arrived, one man was suffering from a “serious” stab wound. Another had a minor stab wound.

In a press release on Monday, the York Regional Police said a man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Police said Howard Scott, a 33-year-old from Zephyr, Ont., faces a number of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

