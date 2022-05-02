Man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed in Aurora, Ont.

Police in York Region have laid charges after two men were stabbed in Aurora, Ont. over the weekend.
Police responded to a call around 12:15 a.m. Sunday regarding an incident in the area of Yonge Street and Spruce Street in the Town of Aurora.
When police arrived, one man was suffering from a “serious” stab wound. Another had a minor stab wound.
Trending Stories
In a press release on Monday, the York Regional Police said a man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
Police said Howard Scott, a 33-year-old from Zephyr, Ont., faces a number of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments