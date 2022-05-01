Menu

Crime

2 injured in late-night stabbing in Aurora, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 11:08 am
York Regional Police taped off the scene.
York Regional Police taped off the scene. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Police in York Region are investigating after two men were stabbed in Aurora, Ont., overnight.

York Regional Police told Global News a call came in at 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident in the area of Yonge Street and Wellington Street in the Town of Aurora.

Police said men had been stabbed and were deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said one person was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

