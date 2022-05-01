2 injured in late-night stabbing in Aurora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in York Region are investigating after two men were stabbed in Aurora, Ont., overnight.

York Regional Police told Global News a call came in at 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident in the area of Yonge Street and Wellington Street in the Town of Aurora.

Police said men had been stabbed and were deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said one person was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.