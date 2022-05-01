2 injured in late-night stabbing in Aurora, Ont.

Police in York Region are investigating after two men were stabbed in Aurora, Ont., overnight.
York Regional Police told Global News a call came in at 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident in the area of Yonge Street and Wellington Street in the Town of Aurora.
Trending Stories
Police said men had been stabbed and were deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
York Regional Police said one person was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments