Halifax police charge 3 people in relation to Dartmouth shooting

Police have charged three people in relation to a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Dartmouth.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a report of shots fired on Camden Street at around 11:45 p.m.

“Responding officers did not locate any victims in the area, but a man who had been shot was located a short time later at the hospital in Dartmouth,” HRP wrote in a release.

Police said they had recovered shell casings in the area around Camden Street. Elsewhere in Dartmouth, officers found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets, and seized a loaded firearm from that vehicle.

The three men — aged 18, 19, and 20 — are appearing in provincial court Monday to face charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Investigators don’t believe this was a random incident, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 902-490-5020 or to send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.