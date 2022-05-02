Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge 3 people in relation to Dartmouth shooting

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts says gun control measures necessary' Experts says gun control measures necessary
The newly tabled federal legislation that would see sweeping gun control measures across Canada is a move a leading expert on charter rights says is necessary and wouldn’t infringe on the rights of lawful gun owners. Alexa MacLean has more – Feb 17, 2021

Police have charged three people in relation to a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Dartmouth.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a report of shots fired on Camden Street at around 11:45 p.m.

Read more: Man seriously injured in Dartmouth shooting

“Responding officers did not locate any victims in the area, but a man who had been shot was located a short time later at the hospital in Dartmouth,” HRP wrote in a release.

Trending Stories

Police said they had recovered shell casings in the area around Camden Street. Elsewhere in Dartmouth, officers found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets, and seized a loaded firearm from that vehicle.

The three men — aged 18, 19, and 20 — are appearing in provincial court Monday to face charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators don’t believe this was a random incident, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 902-490-5020 or to send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagHalifax Shooting tagDartmouth shooting tagCamden Street shooting tagdartmouth shooting charges tagHalifax shooting charges tagshooting chrages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers