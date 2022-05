Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting late last night in Dartmouth.

They say officers responding to a call just before midnight in the area of Camden Street found a man who’d been wounded by gunfire.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately released, and police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact them.