Halifax police ‘Guns and Gangs’ division executing search warrants in two areas

Halifax Regional Police say members from its “Guns and Gangs” sections are executing search warrants on Saturday morning.

Just after 11:40 a.m., police stated they are in the area of Abrams Way in Spryfield, N.S.

“There is no threat to public safety,” read the release, though police ask the public to avoid the area.

Earlier Saturday morning around 9 a.m., officers from the same section were executing a search warrant near Chelsea Lane in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

Just after 12:15, police said they had left that scene. “The investigation is ongoing,” read the release, “A further update will be provided when available.”

Police said in that release that there was no threat to public safety either.