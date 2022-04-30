Menu

Crime

Halifax police ‘Guns and Gangs’ division executing search warrants in two areas

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: April 29' Global News at 6 Halifax: April 29
Global News at 6 Halifax from April 29, 2022.

Halifax Regional Police say members from its “Guns and Gangs” sections are executing search warrants on Saturday morning.

Just after 11:40 a.m., police stated they are in the area of Abrams Way in Spryfield, N.S.

“There is no threat to public safety,” read the release, though police ask the public to avoid the area.

Read more: N.S. man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal house fire

Earlier Saturday morning around 9 a.m., officers from the same section were executing a search warrant near Chelsea Lane in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

Just after 12:15, police said they had left that scene. “The investigation is ongoing,” read the release, “A further update will be provided when available.”

Police said in that release that there was no threat to public safety either.

