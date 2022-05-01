Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 1,410 people in hospital and 187 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

There were 1,410 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data released by the provincial government.

The data shows there were also 187 people in intensive care.

The figures mean that there were 266 fewer reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 Sunday compared to Saturday. It also suggests a marginal decrease in ICU occupancy.

These figures are likely an underestimate as not all hospitals report data on the weekend.

On Saturday, there were 1,676 people in hospital and 188 people in intensive care. Last Sunday, there were 1,362 people in hospital and 212 in intensive care.

Ontario also reported 2,243 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity reported Sunday was 14.7 per cent. That is a week-on-week decrease from the 15.5 per cent published last Sunday.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,260,380.

Ontario announced 17 new deaths on Sunday, taking the pandemic total death toll to 12,842 since the province began recording COVID-19 deaths.

According to the data, 91 per cent of those aged 12 and over are vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. The provincial data shows seven per cent remain unvaccinated.

In total, 32,776,605 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement