Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,684 people in hospital and 212 in ICU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'New poll shows majority wants public inquiry into government reaction to COVID-19 pandemic' New poll shows majority wants public inquiry into government reaction to COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: A new poll has found a majority of Canadians and British Columbians think there should be a public inquiry into government handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. John Hua reports.

Ontario is reporting 1,684 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 212 in intensive care.

According to data released by the provincial government, that is up by 93 hospitalizations from the previous day, although the number of people in intensive care dropped slightly. On Friday, Ontario recorded 1,591 hospitalizations and 214 people in ICU.

The figures are also a jump from last Saturday when Ontario reported 1,130 people in hospital with COVID and 185 in an Ontario intensive care unit.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 1,591 people in hospital, 214 in intensive care

In an interview with Global News on Friday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, admitted the province faced a “difficult” week. He said the “absolute peak” of community spread had passed but that hospitalizations, a lagging data point, could continue to grow next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We anticipate a potential peak next week, sadly, of 240 Ontarians being in our intensive care unit,” Moore said. “A peak of around 2,000 Ontarians being in our hospital.”

“I just want to acknowledge it will be another rough week,” Moore added, saying that the surge could result in patients being moved between hospitals to reduce the strain on health care.

Read more: COVID-19: ‘Difficult’ week ahead as Ontario battles 6th wave, chief medical officer says

Ontario also reported 3,820 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity for results published on Saturday was 17.3 per cent, a small increase from the 16.1 per cent reported for Friday.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,238,060.

A further 23 deaths were reported Saturday, with one death added due to data cleaning. The provincial death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 12,728.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Ontario extends mask mandate for higher-risk settings' Ontario extends mask mandate for higher-risk settings
Ontario extends mask mandate for higher-risk settings

– with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello

Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario COVID tagontario covid hospitalizations tagOntario covid data tagdaily covid numbers tagdaily covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers