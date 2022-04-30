Ontario COVID numbers: 1,676 in hospital, 188 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

There were 1,676 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data released by the provincial government.

The data shows there are also 188 people in intensive care.

The figures represent a decrease compared to the data released Friday, when there were 1,679 people in hospital and 209 people in ICU.

The number of people in hospital has also decreased week-on-week. There were 1,684 people in hospital last Saturday and 212 in intensive care.

Ontario also reported 2,799 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity for results published on Saturday was 13.8 per cent, a small increase from the 13.2 per cent reported for Friday.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,258,137.

The data also contains 13 new deaths. A total of 12,825 people have passed away since the pandemic began, provincial data shows.

