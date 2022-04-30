Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,676 in hospital, 188 in intensive care

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Moderna seeks approval to use vaccine for kids aged 5 and under' Moderna seeks approval to use vaccine for kids aged 5 and under
WATCH: Moderna is now seeking Health Canada's approval to use the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children between six months and five years of age. Eric Sorensen explains how long the approval process could take, and why some parents are hesitant.

There were 1,676 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data released by the provincial government.

The data shows there are also 188 people in intensive care.

The figures represent a decrease compared to the data released Friday, when there were 1,679 people in hospital and 209 people in ICU.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 1,679 people in hospital, 209 in intensive care

The number of people in hospital has also decreased week-on-week. There were 1,684 people in hospital last Saturday and 212 in intensive care.

Ontario also reported 2,799 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity for results published on Saturday was 13.8 per cent, a small increase from the 13.2 per cent reported for Friday.

Read more: Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under to Health Canada for review

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,258,137.

The data also contains 13 new deaths. A total of 12,825 people have passed away since the pandemic began, provincial data shows.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagontario covid hospitalizations tagOntario covid data tagdaily covid numbers tagdaily covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers